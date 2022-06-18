Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Cap of $7.70 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. Grin has a total market cap of $7.70 million and $76,074.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Grin has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,624.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $963.59 or 0.05173747 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00026813 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00238582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.62 or 0.00620795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.92 or 0.00541867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00071306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

