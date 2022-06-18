GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 183,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.
About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GTEC (GGTTF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.