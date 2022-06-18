Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 5,636 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $406,806.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,713.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded up $2.75 on Friday, reaching $72.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,406,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,897. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

