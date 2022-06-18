Gulden (NLG) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00237627 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000879 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000651 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

