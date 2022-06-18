GYG (LON:GYG) Trading Down 2.7%

GYG plc (LON:GYG – Get Rating) fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.44). 2,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 71,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.46).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.43. The company has a market capitalization of £17.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.16.

In other news, insider Richard King purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($13,958.00).

GYG plc operates as a superyacht painting, supply, and maintenance company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Coatings and Supply. The company offers painting and other finishing services to yachts and superyachts. It is also involved in fairing and painting of superyachts; repainting and finishing of superyachts as part of a refitting program; and selling and delivering maintenance materials, consumables, spare parts, and equipment for the care and operation of superyachts.

