Halma (LON:HLMA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($36.17) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($31.50).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 1,898.50 ($23.04) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,270.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,526.23. Halma has a 12-month low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,270 ($39.69). The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. The stock has a market cap of £7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($30.77), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,107.66). Also, insider Tony Rice bought 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,922 ($23.33) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($71,407.23).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

