Halving Coin (HALV) 1-Day Volume Tops $145.00

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Halving Coin has a market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Halving Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

