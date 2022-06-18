Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Trading 6.3% Higher

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 1,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.
About Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR)
