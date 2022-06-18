Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. 175,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,165,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
