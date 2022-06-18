Head to Head Contrast: Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) vs. Its Peers

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Esports Entertainment Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Esports Entertainment Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors 14 143 313 4 2.65

Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,676.38%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 68.17%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million -$26.37 million -0.10 Esports Entertainment Group Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 42.74

Esports Entertainment Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Esports Entertainment Group. Esports Entertainment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esports Entertainment Group’s peers have a beta of -0.33, indicating that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -186.55% -56.85% -23.96% Esports Entertainment Group Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Summary

Esports Entertainment Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments. It also organizes professional and amateur esports events. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

