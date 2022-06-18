Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of HTA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 4,642,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,326. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,711,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,650,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,029,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

