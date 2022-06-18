HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $77.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HQY. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.38. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.71.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.72 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.