Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $377.52 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00078844 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00019138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00055028 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00243359 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

