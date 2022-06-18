Helium (HNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Billion

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $37.46 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can currently be bought for $9.62 or 0.00051724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00244600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007957 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,920,418 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

