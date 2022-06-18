HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading 47.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $837,993.65 and approximately $14,031.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

