Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $131.00 to $153.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.67.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $745,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,916 shares of company stock worth $6,859,921. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.