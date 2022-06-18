Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,452,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,891,662. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

