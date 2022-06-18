HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Downgraded by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of HEXO (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has C$0.30 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEXO. ATB Capital decreased their price target on HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded HEXO to a buy rating and set a C$1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.84.

Shares of TSE HEXO opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71. HEXO has a 1-year low of C$0.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.47. The company has a market cap of C$127.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.06.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

