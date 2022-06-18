Hiblocks 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.73 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00362356 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.31 or 0.02937102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00090889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012825 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

