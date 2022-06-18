Hive (HIVE) Achieves Market Cap of $159.13 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001919 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $159.13 million and approximately $22.27 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000328 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002125 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 453,385,024 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

