Hiveterminal Token (HVN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.00

Hiveterminal Token (HVN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 29.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

