Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading 2.4% Higher

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $535.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.26). Home Point Capital had a net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Home Point Capital’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

