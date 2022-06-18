Honest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $916.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Honest has a total market capitalization of $798,698.14 and $916.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.78 or 0.03302726 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00166538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00093680 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013735 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

