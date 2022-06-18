Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.70. 5,633,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,172. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.58. The company has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

