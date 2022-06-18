Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HZN opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $9.38.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 140,100 shares of company stock worth $364,010. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Atlas FRM LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter worth about $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Global (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

