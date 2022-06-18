Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,777 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 247,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 229,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.