Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.66

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.66 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.31). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 45,001 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.20.
About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)
Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.
Recommended Stories
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.