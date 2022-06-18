Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.66

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.66 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.31). Hostelworld Group shares last traded at GBX 106.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 45,001 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.03 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.20.

In other Hostelworld Group news, insider Eimear Moloney purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £39,500 ($47,942.71).

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

