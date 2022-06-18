HSBC Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $7.70

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HSBC from $18.20 to $7.70 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.66.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

