Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HDSN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

