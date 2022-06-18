Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
HDSN stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.18.
Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.55. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 86.75% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)
Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.
