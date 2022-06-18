Hush Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $515,373.02 and approximately $38.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00308453 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00082017 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00069063 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003408 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

