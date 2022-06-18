ICHI (ICHI) Trading Down 61.7% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (ICHI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for about $3.86 or 0.00021133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a total market cap of $18.37 million and approximately $113,347.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 61.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.57 or 0.03836290 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00147443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00098728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014558 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,753,636 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

