Idle 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14,395.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Idle has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $14,395.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.06 or 0.02214749 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00120550 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00094066 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,180,284 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

