Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Idle (IDLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001151 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $5,150.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 45% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $904.14 or 0.04429784 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00302221 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00092001 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013021 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,179,376 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

