IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.85

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.85 and last traded at C$35.04, with a volume of 192272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.28.
IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.90.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.23.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
