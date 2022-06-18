IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.85

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$34.85 and last traded at C$35.04, with a volume of 192272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.28.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.90.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.23.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$857.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$865.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.1299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.