Illuvium (ILV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $103.90 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $159.64 or 0.00780920 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 37% against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $103.90 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $944.33 or 0.04619505 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00222346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013018 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

