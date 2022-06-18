IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires 179 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IMPACTfolio LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:A opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

