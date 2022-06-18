IMPACTfolio LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $369.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $409.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

