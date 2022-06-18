IMPACTfolio LLC Purchases 30 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $873.86.

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $582.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

