IMPACTfolio LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for about 1.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,725,000. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,272,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,850,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,734,000.

KRBN stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $56.07.

