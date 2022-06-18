Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Hussein Mecklai Sells 519 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $24,901.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Hussein Mecklai sold 237 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $12,146.25.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 1,688 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $88,451.20.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 201,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 30,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

