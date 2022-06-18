Impossible Finance Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001134 BTC on exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $3,809.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $812.04 or 0.04238627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005213 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00117301 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00096292 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00013762 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

