Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Acquires New Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,778 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

