Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $322.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.74. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

