Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walmart were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

WMT opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $324.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

