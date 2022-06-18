Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

NYSE:ICE opened at $90.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.