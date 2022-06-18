Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.96.

ORCL stock opened at $67.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

