Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 450 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,371 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $64,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 215,901 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

TJX opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

