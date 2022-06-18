ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Raised to €12.50

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €12.00 ($12.50) to €12.50 ($13.02) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.54) to €12.00 ($12.50) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.10) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.25) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.35) to €11.50 ($11.98) in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.97.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after buying an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.