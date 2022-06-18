Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Shares of Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00.
Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)
