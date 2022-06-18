Insider Buying: Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CEO Acquires 27,728 Shares of Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) CEO Jared Isaacman purchased 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,052. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.52.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.
About Shift4 Payments (Get Rating)
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
